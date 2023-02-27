Sports Djokovic broke the absolute record! Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic broke Steffi Graf's absolute record for the number of weeks spent at the top of ATP rankings. Source: B92, M.T. Monday, February 27, 2023 | 00:00 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/b92_sport

Novak Djokovic started the 378th week at the top of the ATP ranking, thus surpassing the famous German in one week, if we look at both competitions.



Two years ago, Novak already broke Roger Federer's record (310) in men's singles, but he continued to push the boundaries in the "white sport".

Serbian ace would have achieved this success even earlier, if in the period from March 23 to August 23, 2020, the ATP ranking had not been "frozen" during the season break due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Also, we should not forget the bans from performances in Australia and America last year, and the fact that he could not defend points at Wimbledon.



Djokovic became the best tennis player in the world for the first time on July 4, 2011, after winning the first of seven titles on the courts of the All-England Club.



By the way, this is his seventh mandate at the head of the caravan, and he had the largest number of consecutive weeks in that position from July 2014 to November 2016 (122).



"We should also talk about the number one position, not only about the slams. Not everyone can win a slam, but being number one in the world in such a series is something that, in my opinion, is the most demanding. In that context, I am glad that I'm back to the top position. Having broken the record for the longest number one, I'm still happy to be there. It's a big goal, but not as big as it used to be. I'm glad it came as a result of winning the biggest tournaments", Djokovic said recently.



As for Steffi Graf, she has topped the WTA list on 11 occasions.



In the first term from August 1987 to March 1991, the most (186 weeks). The last time, she was world number one in March 1997.