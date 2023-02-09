Sports "Novak has gone to another elevation" Brad Gilbert, Andre Agassi's former coach and former world Top 10 player, is confident that this will be Novak Djokovic's season. Source: B92, Z.K. Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 14:40 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia/Stringer/Anadolu Agency

High-profile former tennis player and coach, Brad Gilbert, has predicted how many Grand Slams world No. 1 Novak Djokovic will end up winning this season after his astonishing Australian Open triumph.



Serbian tennis player started the year dominantly with a triumph at the Australian Open, the tenth time in his career.



This allowed him to return to the top of the ATP ranking, but as it stands, we will not see him in Indian Wells and Miami.



Gilbert said in a podcast hosted by the former national coach of the USA Davis Cup team, Patrick McEnroe, that even at the age of 35, Novak dominates world tennis.



"I think that it is definitely going to be Djoker versus everyone else this year," Brad Gilbert said on the Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe podcast.



"If I had to set an over-under, I would say two-and-a-half Slams for him. He is getting better at 35", Gilbert said.



The American, who was also Andy Roddick's coach, believes that Djokovic managed to reach an even higher level of tennis.



"I think before, it was all about Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer for him, they are measuring and making their improvements to them. The 'Big 3' pushed each other," Gilbert explained.



"But now, Djoker, I believe, has gone to another elevation where he is making these adjustments in his game to face Tsitsipas and Alcaraz and similar players, to all the young players that are pushing him. That is probably in some sense going to add time to his game", Gilbert concluded.