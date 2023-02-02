Sports Mouratoglou: "GOAT race just started"; He got response: It's finished a long time ago Patrick Mouratoglou, coach of Simona Halep, believes that the race for records in the world of tennis will only gain momentum. Source: B92, Z.K. Thursday, February 2, 2023 | 08:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are fighting for the unofficial title of the greatest player of all time (GOAT).



Both of them have 22 Grand Slams, sharing the first place in men's tennis, but when all the relevant parameters are added up, Novak is well ahead of everyone else in tennis history.



However, the French expert believes that we haven't seen everything yet and that the showdown between the Serb and the Spaniard is yet to come.



"Novak Djokovic will be able to play the 4 GS in 2023. The GOAT race will really start…", Mouratoglou said.

However, he received a very quick response from those who meticulously record tennis statistics.



Comparing all the relevant factors among the members of the "big three", Federer, Djokovic and Nadal, it turns out that Novak is not in first place in only two parameters.



It is about the number of consecutive weeks in first place (Federer holds the record of 237 weeks), and the total number of points won (again Federer, 1167,776).



In all other categories, Novak is the leader in that group, in fact the GOAT.



So Mouratoglou will have to reconsider what kind of race it is....