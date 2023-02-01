Sports Djokovic's injury confirmed The first man of tennis in Australia, Craig Tiley, confirmed that Novak Djokovic played with an injury at the Australian Open. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | 10:39 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Tiley revealed that Djokovic had a three-centimeter-long torn muscle in the back of his left leg.



Djokovic was injured at the tournament in Adelaide, which he won before the AO, he struggled in the first week in Melbourne, he did not train at all in the days off between matches, which allowed him to hold on until the end and win the trophy again.



"A lot of the challenges around Novak is that he gets a bad reputation. But at the end of the day, I don't think anyone can question his athleticism. This guy had a three-centimeter tear in his hamstring. Absolutely (I've seen the tapes), the doctors will tell you the truth. There's been a lot of speculation about whether it's true or not. It's hard to believe that they can do what they do with injuries like that. He's outstanding, that he's handling it so extremely professionally," Tiley said.



Tiley believes that Djokovic was able to play despite the injury because of his "first class" concentration and preparation.



"He's so focused on what he eats, what he drinks, when he does it, how he does it. He went through a lot to win his 10th Australian Open. I don't think that will ever happen again. In the last 15 years, it's an incredible achievement. He will have a significant place in the history of the Australian Open," Tennis Australia director concluded.