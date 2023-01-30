Sports Fans "captured" Djokovic VIDEO Novak Djokovic had his hands full with his fans at the Melbourne Botanical Garden, after the official photo shoot with the Australian Open trophy. Source: B92 Monday, January 30, 2023 | 10:25 Tweet Share Foto: B92

Djokovic patiently greeted everyone, signed cards, T-shirts, papers, balls, took pictures, chatted with them...



There is no doubt that the Serbian tennis player has repaid his fans for the huge support he had in the past two weeks in Melbourne.



On Sunday, Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets and won the AO for the tenth time, reaching the 22nd Grand Slam in his career.