Sports 0

Fans "captured" Djokovic VIDEO

Novak Djokovic had his hands full with his fans at the Melbourne Botanical Garden, after the official photo shoot with the Australian Open trophy.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: B92
Foto: B92

Djokovic patiently greeted everyone, signed cards, T-shirts, papers, balls, took pictures, chatted with them...

There is no doubt that the Serbian tennis player has repaid his fans for the huge support he had in the past two weeks in Melbourne.

On Sunday, Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets and won the AO for the tenth time, reaching the 22nd Grand Slam in his career.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Sports

Planet Novak

Dictionaries are full of words but sometimes it's hard to find the right ones to describe something. Like Novak Djokovic's jubilee, tenth triumph at Aussie Open

Sports Monday, January 30, 2023 11:07 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia

Veni, vidi, vici!

Novak's 22nd Grand Slam trophy, "my" first, at the Australian Open, a favorite tournament for both of us.

Sports Sunday, January 29, 2023 22:34 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
page 1 of 6 go to page