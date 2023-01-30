Sports Novak: "I didn't celebrate the way I wanted" After posing for photojournalists, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic answered questions from journalists. Source: B92, M.T. Monday, January 30, 2023 | 09:05 Tweet Share MT/B92.net

On Sunday, Novak became the champion of the Australian Open for the 10th time, but he did not celebrate the great success as he intended.



"I didn't celebrate the way I wanted. I had obligations to the media and I went to doping control. At three in the morning, I returned to the accommodation. It was a long night, but everything is still amazing to me. This is the success of my whole family and team members. It was challenging and we didn't manage to celebrate the way I wanted, but when I return to Europe, we will celebrate, I hope," Djokovic said.



The schedule of the tournament depends on the state of the left hamstring.



"I have to have a scan of my leg, see what happens and depending on that, I will decide if I go to Dubai or not. I am registered for now, but we will see if I will be back on the pitch in a few weeks. Dubai is played in the last week of February, I haven't made a final decision yet," he added.

"As soon as I won the trophy, I decided to come back next year," Novak said with a smile.



"I think the results I achieve here speak enough and of course there is a desire to return next year as well. It has been exactly 15 years since I won the first Grand Slam here in Melbourne, then both my brothers were with me, now Marko is with me. That makes this victory even more special. I would like to come back, I will come back as long as I play at a high level".



Novak routinely won the title on the court, but the external circumstances were extremely difficult.



"The desire to win the trophy was great. There were a lot of challenges, but in the end, everything turned to be a positive experience. I was afraid about my leg, what would happen, I was worried about how I would be accepted here after last year's events, and then the events with my father... I accepted it all and I'm grateful for everything," Djokovic concluded.

Djokovic is no.1 again - the biggest jump in the history of the ATP rankings

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic started the 374th week at the top of the ATP rankings.



He started the year in fifth place, and after winning the Australian Open, he climbed to the first position, which is the biggest jump, in terms of coming to the top of the caravan, since the list was introduced in 1973.



Carlos Alcaraz, who jumped from fourth to first this fall, was below him in this parameter, and Pete Sampras (2000), Andre Agassi (1999) and Carlos Moya (1999) achieved the same.



Given that he secured the top spot at least until the US Masters, this means that on February 27 he will surpass Steffi Graf's record of 377 weeks at the top, if we look at both competitions (ATP and WTA rankings).



In men's, as is known, he has no equal. Roger Federer is far behind with 310 weeks.



Djokovic holds the first place with 7,070 points and has 340 points more than the second-placed Carlos Alcaraz.



Stefanos Tsitsipas is third with 6,195, Casper Ruud fourth with 5,765, and Andrey Rublev fifth with 4,200 points.



Rafael Nadal dropped four places and is now sixth with 3,815 points, 100 more than Felix Auger-Aliassime.



Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune and Hubert Hurkacz are also in the Top 10.



Among Serbian tennis players, Miomir Kecmanović is 34th on the list, Filip Krajinović holds 56th position, Laslo Djere - 65th, and there is also Dušan Lajović, who holds 89th position on the ATP rankings.