Tornado Djokovic blew away Rublev!

Djokovic blew away Rublev! Novak Djokovic reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in an overpowering fashion. Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The nine-time champion charged past the sixth-ranked tennis player in the world, Russian Andrei Rublev, in the quarter-finals - 6:1, 6:2, 6:4.



"Very close to the performance of two nights ago," Djokovic said in on court interview. "Cannot be happier with my tennis. Been playing very solid from the back of the court."



"I've tried about any biofeedback machine on this planet in order to get my leg ready, and it worked. I'm going to keep going", Djokovic concluded.



Djokovic's 26th straight win at the Australian Open tied the Open era men's record of Andre Agassi.



The wind caused a lot of problems for the two tennis players, but it seems that Novak coped much better in those conditions.



At times, Djokovic was angry, sometimes at the wind, sometimes at himself, and then at Goran Ivanisevic, but in the end everything ended well and he will play against Tommy Paul on Friday for a place in the tenth final in Melbourne.



Djokovic commented on his opponent in the semi-final.



"He's been playing some terrific tennis in the last 12 to 15 months. He's got a great coach, Brad Stine – who used to coach Courier", adding: "I have to be ready for that match. Not approach it any different than I have the last couple of matches. If I play this way, I think I have a good chance to go through."