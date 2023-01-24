Sports Andy Roddick: "I don't see who could take Novak out" In the round of 16 against Alex de Minaur, Novak Djokovic played the best match this year at the Australian Open. Source: B92, Z.K. Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 11:28 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The nine-time champion won with 6:2, 6:1, 6:2 after only two hours of play and now a clash with Russian Andrei Rublev awaits him.



Novak's performance in the fourth round was praised by many, after all, he clearly stands out as the favorite to win another trophy.



Former world number one Andy Roddick was also delighted with Djokovic's display against the Australian.



"Clinical for Novak. There just no place to attack him. Will take a Herculean performance from someone to take him out. I don’t see it happening", Roddick pointed out.



His tweet was answered by Andrea Agassi's former coach, once a Top 10 player, Brad Gilbert.



"Was Djoker vs the field to begin the tournament, still is, so cool to see three young Americans still alive with a good shot with two in the semis", Gilbert noticed.