Sports "Only my injury is doubted, but when someone else is injured... You know exactly who" Novak Djokovic reacted strongly to the question about the public's doubt about his injury at the Australian Open.

Djokovic has been complaining about problems with the back of his left hamstring since the tournament in Adelaide, and on Monday he won the quarterfinals convincingly.



Djokovic moved into a 13th Melbourne Park quarterfinal with a 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 win in just over two hours at Rod Laver Arena on Monday night, against the Australian Alex de Minaur.



"Tennis is a very quick, dynamic sport," Djokovic said on court afterward.



"Things can change in a matter of moments. So, I kept my focus all the way through and played (my) best match of this year so far."



Djokovic continued to manage his hamstring injury, taking medical timeouts the previous two rounds. However, he said he didn't feel the injury in this match.



"I didn't feel anything today. Today was great," Novak said.



"I keep on going. Obviously, I don't want to celebrate too early. I'm still in the tournament. I was feeling very good in the first match. Second match not so great, so I know that things can change really quickly. I don't take anything for granted. I'm really pleased with the way I played, moved, the way I hit the ball. Let's keep it going", Novak concluded.

Novak's opponent in the quarterfinals will be Russian Andrey Rublev.



He owns a 2-0 record against the fifth seed on hard courts, but succumbed to the Russian at home in Belgrade on clay last April.



"I want to win the tournament, to make history for myself, my people, sport in Serbia. That is clear and it drives me in that direction and gives me clarity on how to approach training, how to communicate with people so that we can reach those heights".



Part of the public doubts his injury.



"I leave that to them. To those who doubt. Let them continue to doubt. It's interesting that only my injury is doubted, and when someone else is injured, it affects them. Then they are the victims, and I'm a pretender. It's very interesting. You know exactly who it is".

"I don't feel like I have to prove it to anyone. I have scans from two years ago and this year. And an MRI and an ultrasound that will prove it. Whether I will publish it, I don't know, maybe. I'm used to facing it. It makes me even more motivated, gives me additional strength".



"Many masks will fall. Especially the masks that have been created in the last two years with these situations that have been created during the pandemic. I am really interested in what the future will bring, not only in sports, but in general".