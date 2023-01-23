Djokovic dominates through to the Quarterfinals
Novak Djokovic strongly advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.Source: B92
Novak overpowered Australian Alex de Minaur 6:2, 6:1, 6:2.
The Serb needed only two hours to celebrate at "Rod Laver Arena".
Novak was simply unstoppable in this match, so at no time was there a problem with the left hamstring.
Now he faces his biggest challenge in Melbourne, fifth seed Andrei Rublev who will be recovering from his round of 16 match for a long time.
Djokovic reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the 13th time, and for the 54th time at the Grand Slams.
Djokovic is nine-time Australian Open Champion.