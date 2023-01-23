Sports Djokovic dominates through to the Quarterfinals Novak Djokovic strongly advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Source: B92 Monday, January 23, 2023 | 12:09 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia Foto: Profimedia

Novak overpowered Australian Alex de Minaur 6:2, 6:1, 6:2.



The Serb needed only two hours to celebrate at "Rod Laver Arena".



Novak was simply unstoppable in this match, so at no time was there a problem with the left hamstring.



Now he faces his biggest challenge in Melbourne, fifth seed Andrei Rublev who will be recovering from his round of 16 match for a long time.



Djokovic reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the 13th time, and for the 54th time at the Grand Slams.



Djokovic is nine-time Australian Open Champion.