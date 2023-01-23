Sports Djokovic vs Australia Novak Djokovic will play from 9:00 a.m. against the Australian Alex de Minaur, the round of 16 match of the Australian Open. Source: B92 Monday, January 23, 2023 | 09:15 Tweet Share Foto: B92.net

As reported by B92.net reporter from Melbourne, Milan Tomić, there is a huge crowd in front of "Rod Laver Arena" ahead of Djokovic's match.



The stands from the daytime "session" are emptying, and soon fans with tickets for the "night session" will enter.



In a huge crowd, numerous Serbian flags stand out.



Today Djokovic has a duel against the whole of Australia, not just De Minaur.



De Minaur is the hosts' only hope that the Australian will win this tournament.



He had great support from the stands from the start of the tournament, so Djokovic is expecting at least a "football atmosphere" at the Rod Laver Arena.

Novak's fans arrive at the Stadium

The first head-to-head meeting