Sports Nadal "mentally destroyed" VIDEO Rafael Nadal worried his fans after the elimination in Melbourne. Wednesday, January 18, 2023

The Spaniard was unexpectedly eliminated in the second round of the Australian Open.



The American Mackenzie McDonald defeated him in three sets. It was 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win.



"I tried to keep playing without increasing the damage. But I just wanted to finish the match. I didn't want to retire, to be defending champion here. Better like this at the end. I lost. Congratulate the opponent", Nadal said at press conference after the match.



"I can't complain about my life at all. So just in terms of sports and in terms of injuries and tough moments, that's another one. Just can't say that I am not destroyed mentally at this time, because I will be lying. It's hard for me. But let's see, hopefully is nothing too bad. In the end have been three positive weeks in terms of practice".



"So, I really hope that that don't put me out of the court for a long time, because then it's tough to make all the recovery again, all the amount of work that you need to put together to come back at a decent level", Nadal concluded.