Sports Djokovic: I haven't seen this in 15 years VIDEO Novak Djokovic returned to Melbourne after 2 years, receiving fantastic support ahead of his first match at the Australian Open against Roberto Carballés Baena.

After two hours and two minutes, he won, and then he thanked the audience in Melbourne from the bottom of his heart for the ovation and applause that greeted him.



"Unbelievable atmosphere," Djokovic said on court afterward. "Thank you for giving me such a welcoming reception I could only dream of. I really feel very happy that I'm back in Australia and back here on the court where I've had the biggest success in my career", Novak continued.



"Definitely this court is the most special in my life, and I couldn't ask for a better start to the tournament", he concluded.



"The more I win, the more confident I am. Every time I step out on this court, it's like that. I've been lucky enough to win many matches on this court, especially in the evening. So, if I could choose the place and the time, one court where I would love to play, it would always be Rod Laver Arena in the evening program," Djokovic revealed.



Then he expressed satisfaction with his game, especially in the third set in which he did not lose a single game.



"I'm very, very pleased with the way I played in the third set," said Djokovic.



"I didn't give him too much chance to breathe from the back of the court. Served very well. Second set was kind of up and down, but credit to him for fighting."



In the end, he used the opportunity to thank his loved ones.



"I want to say that I love my parents and my brother. They are here after 15 years. After my first title in 2008, they are here again, in my box here in Australia. I hope they will bring me luck this year as well," the best Serbian tennis player concluded.

