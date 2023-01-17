Novak still awaits his match - and it's not starting yet
In the first round of the Australian Open, the best Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic meets Roberto Carballés Baena at the Rod Laver Arena.Source: B92, S.S.
The biggest "culprits" for that are Matteo Berrettini and Andy Marrey who played the match in five sets and it ended in a super-tiebreak after the results 2:2 and 6:6.
Then Tamara Zidanšek and Ons Jabeur suddenly "entered" the night program and fought a big battle in the first set, also decided in a long 13th game.
Their match is still going on, and only then will Djokovic and Carballés Baena take the court.
Almost certainly not before 12:00 Serbian time, which is late evening local time.
Novak signed autographs to fans with a smile.
Djokovic trained during the day, with a bandage around his hamstring.
