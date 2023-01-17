Sports 0

Novak still awaits his match - and it's not starting yet

In the first round of the Australian Open, the best Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic meets Roberto Carballés Baena at the Rod Laver Arena.

Source: B92, S.S.
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

The biggest "culprits" for that are Matteo Berrettini and Andy Marrey who played the match in five sets and it ended in a super-tiebreak after the results 2:2 and 6:6.

Then Tamara Zidanšek and Ons Jabeur suddenly "entered" the night program and fought a big battle in the first set, also decided in a long 13th game.

Their match is still going on, and only then will Djokovic and Carballés Baena take the court.

Almost certainly not before 12:00 Serbian time, which is late evening local time.

Foto: MT/B92.net Foto: MT/B92.net
Foto: MT/B92.net Foto: MT/B92.net

Novak signed autographs to fans with a smile.

Djokovic trained during the day, with a bandage around his hamstring.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Sports

Favorable AO draw for Đoković

The best Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is on the opposite side of the draw compared to his biggest rival Rafael Nadal at this year's Australian Open.

Sports Thursday, January 12, 2023 18:38 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 4 go to page