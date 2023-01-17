Sports Novak still awaits his match - and it's not starting yet In the first round of the Australian Open, the best Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic meets Roberto Carballés Baena at the Rod Laver Arena. Source: B92, S.S. Tuesday, January 17, 2023 | 11:21 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The biggest "culprits" for that are Matteo Berrettini and Andy Marrey who played the match in five sets and it ended in a super-tiebreak after the results 2:2 and 6:6.



Then Tamara Zidanšek and Ons Jabeur suddenly "entered" the night program and fought a big battle in the first set, also decided in a long 13th game.



Their match is still going on, and only then will Djokovic and Carballés Baena take the court.



Almost certainly not before 12:00 Serbian time, which is late evening local time.

Novak signed autographs to fans with a smile.

IDEMO!

Djokovic trained during the day, with a bandage around his hamstring.