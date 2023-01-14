Sports Novak on his injury: I am more cautious and save energy for the opening week Novak Đoković in front of the press in Melbourne before the start of the Australian Open. Source: B92 Saturday, January 14, 2023 | 18:32 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The former world number one arrived in a great mood at the place of great success, opening this year’s competition with Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baeño.

Many of the presents were interested in the condition of Novak's hamstring, which caused some problems during the tournament in Adelaide.



"I have to be honest and admit that it's been bothering me a bit for the past seven days. I hope it's not a big deal. So far, I've been able to train, compete and play, and play a training set. It's a positive sign. It's obvious that I pay more attention to it. I'm not going to push the maximum in training, I'm saving my energy for the next week. Let's hope it won't be a problem," Novak said.



He once again looked back on the reception he had in Melbourne Park, at the exhibition match with Nick Kyrgios.



"It was very emotional to go out on that court, as I said in the interview. Support I got there and I really didn't know what it would look like after everything that happened last year. I'm grateful to the audience for the energy and reception, I liked that support from last evening. If I wasn't able to forget everything, to move on, I wouldn't even be here. I have to say that the number of positive experiences from Australia outweighs all the negative ones from last year," says Djokovic.



He always talked about Australia in the nicest way.



"My impressions of Australia, my visions of it have always been positive and that has reflected in my games. My results are an indication of how I feel here. I can't wait to play in front of people again, bringing them good fun and vibes."



Novak is aware that it will not be easy for him and that every time there are more and more young players who become a threat to him.



"I train like anybody else. There are a lot of young players who are very hungry for success, and who want to win. They want to beat you in a big stadium. I know that. The experience of being in those special circumstances helps me to have the right approach and do things the right way because I know that when I'm healthy and when I play my best tennis, I have a chance to beat anyone," Đoković concluded.