Sports Đoković negotiates with Kyrgios – but there is one condition Novak Djokovic confirmed that he is negotiating with Nick Kyrgios about joint training before the start of the Australian Open.

Kyrgios was due to take part in the Adelaide tournament, which serves as a "warm-up" for the AO, but the 27-year-old pulled out with an ankle injury.

While it seemed that the Australian would enter the domestic Grand Slam without competitive matches, the last few days were filled with rumors that he would play a training match with Djokovic.



This was confirmed by the Serbian star, stating that his offer for the match with Kyrgios was accepted - but under one condition.



"We are talking with the Australian Open to do something in a week before the start of the tournament. Yes, I had a chat with Nick, I would really like to play with him, and he accepted, but he wants shorter sets. We will see if it will work," Djokovic revealed.



When asked about his friendship with the temperamental Australian, the former world No. 1 admitted that things between the two were not smooth sailing until last year.



However, after Kyrgios stood by him during the deportation saga, Djokovic revealed that their relationship had improved significantly.



"I wasn't his favorite guy, let's put it that way, which was the case for many years. But he was one of the few who stood by me last year and I respect and appreciate that a lot. It's in those moments you can really see who really supports you and who is with you, and who follows, I suppose, the flow of society and the pressures that the media exert on you," Novak said.



"He gave me unreserved support in moments when I was challenged a lot, and as an Australian, I respected that a lot. Since then, our relationship has changed for the better," added the Serbian tennis player.



Kyrgios is one of the few players in the world who has a positive score in head-to-head matches with Djokovic. The pair have met three times so far, with the Australian winning twice.



However, Djokovic's only defeat came in a career match, in the Wimbledon final last year, which was Kyrgios' first appearance in a Grand Slam final.



The world number 22 started the clash on the iconic Central Court very motivated, surprising his extremely experienced opponent by winning the first set.



Djokovic, however, did not lose his calm. Having won the title in 2021 after losing the first set at the same stage to Matteo Berrettini, he knew what he needed to do to repeat the trick.



The former world number 1 slowly gained control over the match and even managed to break Kyrgios' serve for the first time in his career. Kyrgios began to lose confidence after that and his frustration weighed on him.



While Kyrgios argued with the referee and his team in the box, Djokovic took full control of the match and won his seventh Wimbledon title.