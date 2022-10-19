Sports Football Thursday on B92: Partizan, then Red Star VIDEO The best sport returns to B92, we start with the favorite Serbian pastime - football. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 11:32 Tweet Share

On Thursday, October 20, the two best Serbian football clubs will take the field, and you will be able to watch both on our television.



First, from 4:45 p.m., we will follow from Humska 1 the duel between Partizan and Napredak from Kruševac.



As soon as that match is over, we will switch to the broadcast of the derby round between Vojvodina and Red Star in Novi Sad.



In the coming days, you can expect the first broadcasts of the NBA league, as well as the regional basketball ABA league, where we will also follow the matches of Partizan and Red Star.



The best sport is on B92!