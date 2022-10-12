Sports It's confirmed: Australian government to decide Djokovic's fate again Novak Djokovic would like to play at the Australian Open, but his participation is not certain. Source: B92, L.N. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | 10:27 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

This was stated by the director of the first Grand Slam of the season, Craig Tiley.



This year, Tiley emphasized his desire for Djokovic to play in his tournament, but this was not possible due to the decisions of the Australian authorities.



As things stand, there could be problems in 2023 as well.



"What we can say is that Novak and the federal government have to come to an agreement. We will follow all instructions after that," Tiley told The Age.



Tiley confirmed that he had recently held talks with Novak Djokovic.



"We spent some time together at the Laver Cup, we just talked in general. He told me that of course he would like to come back to Australia, but he knows that it will be the decision of the federal government. He has accepted that. It is a private matter between them," explained the Australian.



As for the Russians and Belarusians, who were banned from Wimbledon, there will be no problem.



"The only difference will be that they will not be able to represent Russia and their flag and that they will not be able to sing the Russian national anthem, and they will have to play as 'independent' players," Tiley explained.