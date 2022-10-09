Sports Djokovic did what no one has done since Federer in 2010 Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic managed to win tournaments in every category in a single season. Source: B92, M.T. Sunday, October 9, 2022 | 22:30 Tweet Share Starsport Starsport

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won the tournament from the 500 series in Astana, defeating Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas with a score of 6:3, 6:4.



In this way, Novak Djokovic won the jubilee ninetieth title in his career.



Thus, World No. 7 celebrated in competitions from the 250, 500, 1000 series, and at the Grand Slam, Wimbledon.



In addition to the title at the All-England Club, he triumphed in Tel Aviv (250), Astana (500) and Rome (Masters 1000).



No one has managed to do that since Roger Federer in 2010, who, back then, also won the Final Masters.



Novak will have the opportunity to level with the Swiss in this as well, since he secured his place in Turin (November 14-21) with the title in Kazakhstan.



By the way, in 2010, Federer celebrated in Stockholm (250), Basel (500), Cincinnati (1000) and the Australian Open.



Djokovic won the Final Masters five times, the last in 2015.