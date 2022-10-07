Sports Djokovic: If you grew up in Serbia, you would understand Novak Djokovic expects a better performance in the semifinals than in the quarterfinals in Astana. Source: B92 Friday, October 7, 2022 | 14:10 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

After some oscillations, the Serbian tennis player defeated Karen Khachanov 6:4, 6:3.



In the semifinals, he will face another Russian, Daniill Medvedev.



"I always expect the most from myself. I expect to raise the level of my game, it will be necessary tomorrow, whoever I play against," says our tennis player.



“I didn’t play as well from the baseline as I did in the first two matches, but still it was enough," said Djokovic after the match. "I managed to produce some good tennis when it was the most needed in both sets.”



Against Khachanov, Djokovic showed great mental strength in difficult moments.



"It's been with me since my childhood. If you grew up in Serbia, you would understand," he briefly explained to the announcer on the court of the Astana Open.