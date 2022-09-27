Sports Djokovic gets confused: Nadal is still here, isn't he? Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic pointed out that his biggest rival is still Rafael Nadal. Source: B92, L.N. Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | 09:04 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

After the end of the Laver Cup, where Roger Federer retired from tennis, Djokovic answered various questions.



One came from a Spanish journalist who had a rather bizarre conclusion.



He asked the Serbian player if his rival might now be Carlos Alcaraz, the number one tennis player in the world and winner of the US Open, but Novak had to remind him that Rafael Nadal is still in the competition.



"Well... Nadal is still there, isn't he?! Obviously, it's still Rafa. As long as he plays, he's my biggest rival," said a confused Djokovic. The Serbian tennis player has emphasized on numerous occasions during his career that his biggest rival is Nadal, even when Federer was also on the shortlist. As for the impressions from the tournament, they were great for Novak despite the defeat on the last day.



"I think it's been an emotional several days, because we felt a great energy of Roger's farewell. He's one of the founders of the Laver Cup, so I think it was a fantastic way to say goodbye to tennis. This is a unique competition, we have fun together off the court. I am very happy to have been a part of Team Europe. We lost unfortunately, but I think this was a fantastic week that I will carry with me for a long time," Novak underlined.