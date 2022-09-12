Sports Tennis has a new "king" – Alcaraz won the US Open! Nineteen-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz defeats Norway’s Casper Ruud in four sets to win his first Grand Slam singles championship. Source: B92, L.N. Monday, September 12, 2022 | 02:02 Tweet Share AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Alcaraz triumphed after three hours and 21 minutes - 6:4, 2:6, 7:6(1), 6:3.



The Spaniard won the first Grand Slam title of his career in the first final he played, while Ruud lost his second final, after Roland Garros, to Nadal this year.



Alcaraz (19) became world no.1 and thus made history, as he was the first teenager to do so, and also the youngest ever to do so.



He also made history by breaking the record for the amount of time spent on the court in one Grand Slam, playing more than 23 and a half hours.