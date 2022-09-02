Sports The "Eagles" defeated the Netherlands for a winning start on Eurobasket Serbian national basketball team overcome the Netherlands at the opening of the European Championship. Source: B92, S.N. Friday, September 2, 2022 | 21:56 Tweet Share Foto: FIBA

Serbian national team defeated Dutch national team with a score of 100:76 in the first match of Group C of the European Championship.



Serbia had no problems with the tough Dutchman and relatively easily (and at the same time not so easily) achieved a convincing victory at the start of the championship.



Micic was impressive with a 15-point, 12-assist double-double, while Jokic finished with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Marinković scored 18 with five three-pointers.



Worthy de Jong scored 28 points in 27 minutes, while Keye van der Vuurst de Vries was the only other player in double digits with 11.

Photo: FIBA

Vasilije Micić played an outstanding first quarter in which he assisted almost all his teammates and recorded as many as seven assists, while Jokić took over the role of scorer and had 9 points during that period.



We should also mention the important moment when the coach of the Netherlands, Maurizio Buscaglia, called the first time-out, and that was after two connected three-pointers by Vanja Marinković, both assisted by Micić.



Already in the middle of the section, we saw that Serbia reached a double-digit advantage, but there was no way to relax because de Jong, Kloof and others in the "Oranje" ranks knew how to score in series.



"We had some bad minutes in the third quarter when they came to within five points. But we didn't go down, we stayed focused, and we finished the game easily", Vanja Marinkovic said in a post-match press conference.



"They had additional energy, motivation, without pressure. We didn't play bad, we could be better, no question, but everybody here must be aware that this is the European championship, and we have to expect every next game at this level. Against Serbia, every team wants to play their best game of the season, and this is good for us, for our process because we want to grow from game to game", our coach Svetislav Pesic concluded.



This was Serbia's first win ahead of their matchup with the group hosts (the Czech Republic) on Saturday, September 3.

Photo: FIBA