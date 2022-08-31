Sports Pešić chose 12 for Eurobasket! The coach of the Serbian national basketball team, Svetislav Pešić, announced the list of players who will play at the Eurobasket. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | 20:06 Tweet Share Foto: Pedja Milosavljevic/STARSPORT

The European Basketball Championship is played in Georgia, the Czech Republic, Italy and Germany from September 1 to 18.



Serbia is placed in group D, which will be played in Prague from September 1 to 8, and then travel to Berlin if the Eagles qualify for the second stage.



Svetislav Pešić decided that the following 12 players will go to Eurobasket: Vasilije Micić, Ognjen Jaramaz, Nemanja Nedović, Vanja Marinković, Marko Gudurić, Nikola Kalinić, Vladimi Lučić, Dejan Davidovac, Marko Jagodić-Kuridža, Nikola Jokić, Nikola Milutinov and Dušan Ristić.



Nemanja Bjelica is not on the list, and as stated on the KSS website, the reason is insufficient recovery after injury.



As for the other changes in relation to the Mundobasket qualifiers, Ognjen Dobrić dropped out and recovered Nemanja Nedović stepped into his place. Dušan Ristić was given a chance to prove himself, while Filip Petrušev dropped off for this championship.