Sports High Jump Bronze to Angelina Topić! VIDEO Serbian athlete Angelina Topić (17) won a bronze medal in the high jump final of the European Championships in Munich. Source: B92, S.N., L.N. Monday, August 22, 2022 | 08:40 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Serbian athlete Angelina Topić (17) won a bronze medal in the high jump final of the European Championships in Munich.



Only Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Marija Vuković "flew" over 195.



Both jumpers cleared 1.95m, but the Ukrainian won the title on count back.



Angelina Topic rounded off the podium with a 1.93m-clearance.



The daughter of Serbian athlete Dragutin Topić presented herself fantastically, jumping perfectly up to 193 centimeters.

Topić: I sit and cry

EPA/Alexandros Vlachos

Dragutin Topić, a celebrated Serbian athlete, announced himself after his daughter's success.



Angelina Topic won bronze at the European Championships in Munich on Sunday night, continuing to follow in her father's footsteps.



Topic announced himself on Monday morning with an emotional message on Instagram



"They say that the morning is smarter than the evening... I still don't understand that this child, Bilja's and my firstborn, did the impossible. The youngest medal winner ever at the European championships. I sit and cry. The only thing in my head is my late coach Mika, from whom I absorbed every word and I assure you that he is still there by my side, he sits and whispers to me, cheers me up and corrects me, gives me advice and does not allow me to make mistakes. Thank you godfather for everything, this medal is for you, I don't know if there will be any in the years to come, but this one is yours," Topić wrote.



During his career, Dragutin Topić was European champion twice, while he also has two bronze medals, and in 1997 in Paris, he was third in the world.