Sports Serbia won the SuperCup! The basketball team of Serbia won the SuperCup in Hamburg, defeating Germany in the final with a score 83:56. Source: B92, L.N. Saturday, August 20, 2022 | 21:50

Serbian national basketball team won the SuperCup in Hamburg, defeating Germany in the final.



The "Eagles" controlled the match against the hosts from the first to the last minute and, led by the best player, Nikola Jokić, achieved victory.



Jokić finished the match with 22 points (10/11 from the field), five rebounds and one assist and a steal each.



This was the last match selected by Svetislav Pešić before the start of the competitive part, that is, the duel with Greece in Belgrade on August 25 in the World Cup qualifiers.