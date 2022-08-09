Teodosić said goodbye to the national team with the interesting song VIDEO
Former captain of Serbian national team, Miloš Teodosić, threw a farewell party for his teammates and staff after he's "crossed out" from Svetislav Pešić's list
The video shows how the experienced playmaker spends his last hours in the camp of the national team in a cheerful atmosphere.
The words of the famous song playing in the background stand out:
"One day many will regret that he is gone."
Hidden message or not, we'll leave it to you to judge in a case that divided the Serbian basketball public.
Let us remind you that coach Pešić decided that he will not need the help of the 35-year-old playmaker and MVP of the Eurocup for the qualifying matches for the World Cup, as well as the Eurobasket.