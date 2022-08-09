Sports 0

Teodosić said goodbye to the national team with the interesting song VIDEO

Former captain of Serbian national team, Miloš Teodosić, threw a farewell party for his teammates and staff after he's "crossed out" from Svetislav Pešić's list

Pedja Milosavljevic/STARSPORT
Pedja Milosavljevic/STARSPORT

The video shows how the experienced playmaker spends his last hours in the camp of the national team in a cheerful atmosphere.

The words of the famous song playing in the background stand out:

"One day many will regret that he is gone."

Hidden message or not, we'll leave it to you to judge in a case that divided the Serbian basketball public.

Let us remind you that coach Pešić decided that he will not need the help of the 35-year-old playmaker and MVP of the Eurocup for the qualifying matches for the World Cup, as well as the Eurobasket.

