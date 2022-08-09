Sports Teodosić said goodbye to the national team with the interesting song VIDEO Former captain of Serbian national team, Miloš Teodosić, threw a farewell party for his teammates and staff after he's "crossed out" from Svetislav Pešić's list Source: B92, D.Dj. Tuesday, August 9, 2022 | 22:45 Tweet Share Pedja Milosavljevic/STARSPORT

The video shows how the experienced playmaker spends his last hours in the camp of the national team in a cheerful atmosphere.



The words of the famous song playing in the background stand out:



"One day many will regret that he is gone."



Hidden message or not, we'll leave it to you to judge in a case that divided the Serbian basketball public.



Let us remind you that coach Pešić decided that he will not need the help of the 35-year-old playmaker and MVP of the Eurocup for the qualifying matches for the World Cup, as well as the Eurobasket.