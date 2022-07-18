Sports UEFA Champions League: Red Star against Pyunik or Diddeleng! Red Star will have its opener against Diddeleng or Pyunik in the third round of UEFA Champions League qualification. Source: B92 Monday, July 18, 2022 | 16:34 Tweet Share Pedja Milosavljevic/STARSPORT/2022

This will be Red Star’s first match in the Champions League this season, and they will play the first game as hosts.

Diddeleng from Luxembourg and Pyunik from Armenia will first compete against each other, with the winner of the fixture facing the Serbian champion.

In the first match on Tuesday at 6 p.m., Pyunik will host Diddeleng. In the first round, the Armenians surprised the Romanian champions Cluj by eliminating them on penalty kicks.



As for the Luxembourgers, they got past the Albanian champions Tirana with a 2:1 away win.



The first matches of the third round of qualification for the UEFA Champions League are scheduled for August 2 and 3.



The Serbian champion opened the season with two convincing victories in the Super League of Serbia.