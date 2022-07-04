Sports Novak on the next opponent: "I'm ready" Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic spoke about his next opponent, Jannik Sinner. Source: B92, S.N. , L.N. Monday, July 4, 2022 | 16:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Djokovic advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals by defeating Tim van Rijthoven 3-1 in straight sets.



About his next opponent, Jannik Sinner, he said:



"I can only speak in superlatives about him, we know he's very talented, he's already established himself as a top player and I've watched him play on many different surfaces, he's matured a lot on the big stage, he doesn't feel too much pressure anymore. Now he's very confident, he believes that he can win against anyone and that is very important for a young player, and as a young man he won many matches against top tennis players," Djokovic explained.



The praise did not stop there:



"I watched his match with Alcaraz, he was dominant in the first two sets, after that it was more tense, it was a battle, but somehow he always controlled the match. He is very solid in every shot, serve, forehand, backhand, he is constantly pressing on rivals and because of that I see a bit of my game in that, when he plays a straight backhand from the end of the court and stays close to the line to apply pressure. It will be an extremely challenging match for both of us, he plays fast, with a lot of rhythm, we have trained here a few times and I know what awaits me and I'm ready for it," says the Serbian ace.