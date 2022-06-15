Sports It's official: Djokovic No.1 seed; Potential clash with Nadal in the final Novak Djokovic will be No.1 seed at Wimbledon, despite being the World No. 3 since Monday. Source: B92, L.N. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | 22:57 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Djokovic will be No. 1 seed at the third Grand Slam of the season, because the first two players on the ATP ranking list will be absent.



Medvedev will miss the tournament because all Russian and Belarusian representatives have been suspended, and Zverev due to the injury he suffered in the semifinals of Roland Garros.



On Wednesday, June 15, Zverev officially gave up on the London Grand Slam, so that from that day on, Novak was officially No. 1 seed of the tournament.



No. 2 seed will be Rafael Nadal, so the clash of the titans, the Serb and the Spaniard, is possible only in the grand final.



Serbian Miomir Kecmanović will also be among the seeded players (26), and he will lose only 45 points in London, due to the ATP's decision to take away the points from Wimbledon, because he was eliminated in the second round last year.



Wimbledon is held from June 27 to July 10 in London, and the best Serbian tennis player is the defending champion.