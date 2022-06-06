Sports Djokovic still ranked no. 1, but he will not break the record Novak Djokovic started the 373rd week at the top of the world rankings this Monday, but he will not be at the top of the ATP list from next week. Source: B92, S.S. Monday, June 6, 2022 | 09:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Djokovic currently has 8.770 points, 110 less than on the previous list, and the points he lost by not winning the title at Roland Garros will be erased on June 13.



Then he will be overtaken by Daniil Medvedev, who currently has 8.160 points.



Alexander Zverev holds the third place with 7.795, and now Rafael Nadal is on the fourth place, reaching 7.525, and overtaking Stefanos Tsitsipas.



The finalist in Paris, Casper Ruud, reached 6th positions, getting ahead of Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev.

Foto: Printscreen

Djokovic's goal was to reach the 377th week that Steffi Graf once spent at the top, but that will not be achievable for the Serbian tennis player for now.



Especially because there will be no scoring at Wimbledon and he will lose 2.000 points, and even after that July 10, when the Grand Slam in London ends, he could fall to 7th place.



He will then defend the finals of the US Open and the title at the Masters in Paris, so it is clear that very difficult road awaits Djokovic in an attempt to break Steffi Graf's record.



When it comes to other Serbian tennis players, Miomir Kecmanović kept the 31st position, while Filip Krajinović jumped by eight positions and now holds the 47th position in the world.



Laszlo Djere holds the 54th position, while Dusan Lajovic holds the 69th position.