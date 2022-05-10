Sports Alkaraz: "No, I'm not World no. 1. It's Djokovic" The Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz occupies world's attention, although he is not playing at the Masters in Rome, which is largely underway. Source: B92 Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | 11:10 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Alcaraz delighted the world by winning the Masters in Madrid, where he first defeated the "king of clay" Rafael Nadal, and then the best tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic. In the final, he "swept away" Alexander Zverev in an hour, who stated that Alkaraz is the best tennis player in the world.



"No, it's true that I don't think so. For me, the best in the world is the one who is number one and he is the one who deserves that title. Presently, it is Djokovic, I'm sixth. I have five places left to be the best in the world, "Alcaraz told the Mark.



The young Spaniard also revealed what impressed him the most about the Serbian tennis player with whom he trained in Madrid before the duel.



"Service... Djokovic is not considered a great server, but it was the hardest thing for me to return his services. I read his service very badly and that impressed me the most. He is great from the base line. It's one thing to watch him on TV, and another to play against him".



After winning against his biggest opponents in Madrid, Alcaraz skips Rome because he wants to focus on Roland Garros.



"I really want to go to Paris to win a Grand Slam, to show my level in a Grand Slam," said Alcaraz at a press conference after winning the second Masters 1000 of his career.