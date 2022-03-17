Sports Djokovic is training in Belgrade with a surprising coach VIDEO Novak Djokovic is training these days in Belgrade. Source: B92 Thursday, March 17, 2022 | 16:18 Tweet Share Foto: Srdjan StevanovicStarsport.rs ©

World no. 1 works indoors with the support of the Davis Cup coach of the Serbian national team, Viktor Troicki.



He recently ended his long-standing collaboration with coach Marjan Vajda, while retaining the rest of the team led by Goran Ivanisevic.



In the coming months, Djokovic will take part at the Masters in Monte Carlo and the Series 250 tournament in Belgrade.



It is still uncertain whether he will be able to perform at the masters in Madrid and Rome.



In the meantime, he received a message from Paris that there will be no obstacles to perform at Roland Garros.