Sports Finally: Djokovic on court after 80 days World No.1, Novak Djokovic, is playing a match for the first time this year. Monday, February 21, 2022 | 12:05

The Serbian ace missed the Australian Open for political reasons, thus losing the chance to defend the trophy, but also to write the history of breaking the record in the number of Grand Slams, now owned by Rafael Nadal (21:20).



Almost a month later, Djokovic will have a "premiere match" at the 500 series tournament in Dubai.



His rival is Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who is a rather tough opponent considering that it is the first round, and certainly the first match of the season, and the first after 80 days.



Djokovic played his last match on December 3 against Marin Cilic in the Davis Cup, when he won in two sets - 6: 4, 6: 2.



Musetti and Novak met only once so far, and that is when the world number one struggled to beat him in five sets at last year's Roland Garros. Then, the Italian handed over the match in the fifth set with Novak leading 4: 0, and after the turnaround, he was two sets behind.



The match will not start before 5.30 p.m.