Sports Novak received the green light from Rome for a rematch against Nadal Novak Djokovic can count on at least one more competition next spring from the ATP calendar. Source: B92, Z.K. Thursday, February 17, 2022 | 10:19 Foto: Profimedia/Foto Fabrizio Corradetti - LaPresse

After the interview he gave for the BBC, in which he said that he did not intend to be vaccinated against COVID, even at the cost of being absent from the biggest competitions, positive news arrived from Italy.



Namely, Djokovic will not have any problems playing in the Masters in Rome in May, if he wants to.



He was stopped there last year in the final by Rafael Nadal, so now he would have a chance for a rematch.



The news that Novak can play on the courts of Foro Italico was confirmed by the Italian official from the Ministry of Sports, Undersecretary to Sport, Valentina Vezzali.



"There is no demand for green passes in outdoor matches, so Djokovic, if he wants to come and play in Italy, can do so. He cannot be without a pass in hotels and restaurants, but he can play," she said. She added that she expects the pandemic situation to calm down soon.



"We must also keep in mind that from March 31, depending on the fall of the epidemiological curve, the emergency situation may end. We will assess everything well before the decision," Vezzali concluded.