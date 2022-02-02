Sports Djokovic, Brady, Verstappen or Lewandowski? Nominations announced for 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards. Source: B92, D.Dj. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 | 12:00 Tweet Share EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The Laureus World Sports Awards is an annual award ceremony honouring individuals and teams from the world of sports along with sporting achievements throughout the year.



Except for Novak Djokovic, men's competition for Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award also includes recently retired Tom Brady from the NFL, Bayern Munich footballer Robert Lewandowski, Formula 1 Champion Max Verstappen, swimmer Caeleb Dressel and athlete Eliud Kipchoge.



Just to reiterate, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won this award four times: in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2019.



For the ladies, the winner of this year's Australian Open, Ashleigh Barty, is short-listed, while other nominees for the category are athletics’ Allyson Felix and Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, swimming’s Katie Ledecky, from the US, and Australia's Emma McKeon, and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.



When it comes to Laureus Word Team of the Year Award, Lionel Messi’s Argentina, Putellas’ Barcelona and Roberto Mancini’s Italy were short-listed among the nominees. Joining them are China’s Olympic diving team, Formula One’s eight-time constructor champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas and National Basketball Association winners Milwaukee Bucks.



The awards will be presented in the spring, and you can find enclosed the full list of nominees.