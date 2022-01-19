Sports ATP sent a notice: No vaccine, no French Open for Djokovic The ATP sent a letter to the players stating that only the vaccinated will be able to play in tournaments in France. Source: B92, D.Dj. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | 16:56 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

That, of course, includes Roland Garros.



The e-mail was marked "urgent" and its title read "Request for vaccination in France".



The text further states that the Tennis Federation of France informed the ATP about the adoption of a legal act that will ban the participation of unvaccinated persons in sports events.



No player will be able to enter with the certificate on antibodies from a previous infection if that player has not received at least one dose of the vaccine. Either a vaccination certificate or a certificate stating that he/she cannot receive it for medical reasons is required.



French Open is scheduled to take place from May 16 to June 5.