Sports The star is born - a teenager overtook Federer The young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz achieved the result of his career by placing in the third round of the Australian Open. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | 11:49

At the age of 18 years and 270 days, the guy from Murcia is the youngest participant in the third round of the AO since Bernard Tomić in 2011.



Thanks to this result, Alcaraz will overtake Roger Federer on the 29th position on the new ATP list on Monday.



Last night in Melbourne, Alkaraz eliminated Serbian Dušan Lajović with 6: 2, 6: 1, 7: 5 in less than two hours of play.



The Spaniard had 27 winners, six aces and a superior right forehand. "I am happy for the game. It was not an easy day, it is very windy. I knew I had to be concentrated," Alcaraz said.



In the third round, he will play with the great Italian hope Matteo Berrettini, who defeated Stefan Kozlov in the second round with 6: 1, 4: 6, 6: 4, 6: 1.



"I know the way Matteo plays. I know him, it will be a difficult and good match for both of us. I can only say that I will have fun, we will see what will happen. It is difficult to read his serve. I will concentrate on that, as he is one of the best servers on the tour", the young Spaniard announced a new match.



Alcaraz made the first breakthrough in the ATP list last year, and due to his origin, they immediately started comparing him to Rafael Nadal, and his physical progress, which is clearly visible in Melbourne, further strengthened those comparisons.



In any case, Alcaraz is the new rising star in the tennis world.