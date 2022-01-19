Sports The Federal Court of Australia on Thursday explains why Djokovic was rejected The Australian Federal Court will announce on Thursday the reasons why Novak Djokovic's appeal against visa cancellation was rejected. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | 10:15 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Bandic

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke made the decision to abolish the visa, explaining that "Novak Djokovic is an unvaccinated person of high profile, whose presence during the two weeks of the Australian Open could endanger lives and civil order by increasing anti-vaccination sentiment and disrespecting COVID-19 rules of conduct."



The reasons why Djokovic could not get a visa to enter Australia and why his appeal against the decision of Minister Hawke, who has discretionary powers in the deportation of foreigners, was rejected, will be known on Thursday at 6.15 a.m. CET.



Then, Chief Justice of the Federal Court of Australia, James Allsop, will read the statement on the basis of which the three-member panel unanimously decided to support the decision of the Minister of Immigration not to allow the first tennis player in the world to enter the country.



The minister described Djokovic as a person who has publicly shown opposition to getting the vaccine and has demonstrated obvious disregard for basic COVID-19 rules, such as isolation after a positive test.



Serbian tennis player appealed the decision based on an "irrational move by the minister", but the court rejected the appeal. Djokovic left Melbourne on Sunday after a ten-day legal battle with Australian authorities.



His saga sparked a global debate on the rights of people who choose not to get vaccinated during a coronavirus pandemic.