McEnroe: "Decision of the Australian government? An absolute joke!"

Tennis legend, John McEnroe, defended Novak Djokovic after a dispute with the Australian government. Monday, January 17, 2022

Novak, who was deported on Sunday and who is already in Belgrade, could not defend the title he won in the last three tournaments.



McEnroe revealed to ESPN that he followed everything carefully.



Appearing on ESPN ahead of the Melbourne-based grand slam tournament, McEnroe took aim at the Australian government for how it handled the “sad” situation.



McEnroe said Djokovic was “gutsy, in a way” for attempting to defend his Australian Open title while upholding his refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19.



“(It’s an) absolute joke what’s gone on the last 12 days,” he said. “It’s sad the way it ended. I watched it play out live. It’s total BS. If he decides not to have a vaccine and the Australian authorities say, ‘You cannot go down there, unless you’re vaccinated,’ end of story, it’s black or white", McEnroe said.



The American revealed that he sent a message to Djokovic and that he praised him for his persistent desire to play in Melbourne.



“He decides whether or not he wants to do it. He’s got very strong beliefs he’s entitled to those beliefs. The guy’s won it nine times. I’ve got to hand it to him. I’ve got seven majors, he’s got 20, the reason he’s got a lot more than me is because he’s willing to go risk that, to go down there".



“The idea that the government and these people weren’t in cahoots with each other. I’m sorry. I don’t buy into that one. They all knew what was going on. That’s why people are up in arms, but nonetheless they granted this exemption. You can’t do this after that, it’s a joke. The ban lasts for three years, but they have the opportunity to change all that under the right circumstances, which will be considered later", McEnroe concluded.