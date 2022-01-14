Sports Djokovic's detention inevitable, lawyer worries over "media circus" Judge Anthony Kelly transferred the case of Novak Djokovic to the Federal Court. Source: B92 Friday, January 14, 2022 | 13:21 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Judge Anthony Kelly ordered Djokovic's lawyers to submit the original report as soon as reasonably possible.



Along with a statement enclosing Alex Hawke's reasons and submissions for the decision.



In the meantime, the minister will not take any steps to remove Djokovic from Australia.



Djokovic will attend an interview on Saturday at 8 a.m. (Friday 10 p.m. CET) with immigration officers, and then he will be supervised by border guards from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (00.00-04.00 a.m. CET) in the lawyers' offices.



Djokovic's detention can be continued from 9 a.m. on Sunday, January 16 (Saturday 11 p.m. Serbian time), in the law office.



Lawyer Wood replied to the judge that he was worried about security and the media circus if Novak is taken into custody with them.



He suggested that it be another unknown location, in accordance with the agreement between the two sides.



Judge Kelly returned after a five-minute break, announced hearing for tomorrow (Friday at 10 p.m. CET), after which Djokovic will be in custody, and on Sunday he will go to trial before the Federal Court.