Sports Woodbridge is worried about Novak, Tsitsipas attacked him, Spain denies allegations The decision on the deportation of Novak Djokovic and his playing in the Australian Open will take place another day.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has not yet decided whether to abolish the visa and deport the best tennis player in the world.



He has the last word at the moment, but he has not decided yet.



The Australian government had a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the public, but did not talk about Djokovic.



The saga will last one day more, and in the meantime, a draw was held for the Australian Open.

The Spaniards deny: There is no investigation against Novak!

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Spain denied the news that an investigation is being conducted against Novak Djokovic in Spain.



Some media reported that Novak entered the country unvaccinated in December and thus violated the rules, but there is no investigation.



A ministry spokesman gave a brief statement to Politico.



"That news is false. Neither the government has ordered any investigation, nor has any investigation been launched by the police regarding the mentioned athlete," the spokesman said.



The Spanish law regarding the entry of citizens from Serbia into the country states that "only citizens of Serbia who are fully vaccinated or have a special permit can enter Spain."



Novak is still threatened with deportation from Melbourne if the Minister of Emigration, Alex Hawke, decides to do so, regardless of the decision of the court that recently ruled on the appeal of Novak's legal team.

Woodbridge: All this has left a mark on Novak

Todd Woodbridge, once the number one double player in the world, had the opportunity to talk briefly with Novak Djokovic during the day.



The Australian revealed the emotional and mental state of the defender of the trophy in Melbourne.



"He is still very aware that he may not start the tournament. It is very obvious that all this has left its mark on him," says Woodbridge.



Todd revealed to the viewers of Channel 9 what Novak told him on that occasion.



"He told me, I love the challenge, and this will be just another challenge. However, you have to bear in mind that when you start with matches, the energy that was spent before the first round is huge," Woodbridge concluded.

Tsitsipas: "Djokovic makes us look like fools"

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas was not kind to Novak Djokovic.



Stefanos Tsitsipas says Novak Djokovic has been "playing by his own rules".



"We've all followed the protocols to compete in Australia... and a very small minority chose to follow their own way which makes us look like fools."



The Greek says that he would never have thought of doing what Djokovic did.