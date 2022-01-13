Sports Djokovic opens AO with compatriot Kecmanovic, Nadal potential rival in the semifinals Novak Djokovic will play against Miomir Kecmanovic at the start of the Australian Open. Source: B92 Thursday, January 13, 2022 | 11:49 Tweet Share

Defending champion in the second round is waiting for the better from the duel between Tommy Paul, the 41st player in the world, and the qualifier.



Potential rivals in the third round are Alexander Bublik and Lorenzo Sonego, and in the round of 16 Christian Garin and Gael Monfils.



A duel with Matteo Berrettini or Spanish hope Carlos Alcaraz is expected in the quarterfinals.



Potential rivals in the semifinals are Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard will play against Marcos Giron in the first round. In the second half of the draw are Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev, who start the AO against Mikael Ymer and Henry Laxonen, respectively.



In Djokovic's "skeleton" part, there are two more Serbs, Dusan Lajovic, who is playing against the Hungarian Márton Fucsovics in the first round, and Laszlo Djere, whose potential rival is Denis Shapovalov.

On the other "side" is only Filip Krajinović, as a difficult challenge awaits him at the start in the form of Diego Schwartzman.



The draw for the AO was initially unexpectedly postponed, just before Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the public.



The Australian media announced the day before the draw that the best tennis player in the world will most likely be deported.



However, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has not yet decided on the status of Djokovic's visa, while the prime minister has not commented on the situation.



The nine-time AO champion, meanwhile, did his fourth training session at Rod Laver Arena.



The Australian Open starts on Monday, January 17.