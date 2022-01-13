Sports Australian Prime Minister maintains his position - Novak's lawyers were contacted During the last press conference, Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, refused to answer the question about Novak Djokovic in more detail. Source: B92, Z.K. Thursday, January 13, 2022 | 10:36 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Morrison could not say anything about the decision of the Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke, but the media in Australia draw a clear conclusion from his short sentence.



They conclude that the decision on Djokovic's deportation has most likely already been made and that they are waiting for the moment of announcement.



Asked if he had any information on when the decision will be made, Morrison said that it was not made and that everything is up to the competent ministry headed by Alex Hawke.



However, he added this: "We would expect authorities to be implementing the policy of the government when it comes to those matters".



As the government in this case was against allowing Novak Djokovic to stay in Australia, it is clear what Morrison expects. In the meantime, they also announced themselves from the office of Minister Hawke. The good thing is that they asked Novak's legal team for additional documentation to support the position that Novak should stay in Australia.



"Novak Djokovic's lawyers recently sent lengthy explanations and supporting documentation that could be relevant for the possible cancellation of his visa. Naturally, something like that will affect the time for making a final decision," it was announced.