Sports Australian government: If Djokovic wins, we retain the right to re-detain Djokovic Australian Government has published a 13-page response to the complaint filed by Novak Djokovic. Source: B92, M.Dj. Sunday, January 9, 2022 | 18:53

Djokovic filed an appeal against the decision of the Government of Australia to deport him from the country, and the hearing is on Sunday night.



The hearing of Novak Djokovic starts exactly at midnight CET.



Australian Government has published a response on 13 pages, and we single out the two most important items.



"There is no clear rule or assurance that a non-citizen can enter Australia. There are criteria and conditions for entry and reason for refusal or cancellation of a visa. No one has given the person any certainty that his medical exemption will be accepted," the response said.



The most important item is the following:



"If the court decides to release the accused from quarantine, we can still detain him, regardless of the court's decision. The court's decision to release him does not guarantee that the Commonwealth authorities will not re-detain him."



Australia, as a sovereign country, retains ultimate discretion over who it lets into its country.



And then, in their conclusion, Australia makes clear that even if Djokovic is successful on his appeal of the initial decision, they retain the right to re-detain Djokovic immediately again.