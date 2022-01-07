Sports A new protest in support of Djokovic has been scheduled Novak Djokovic's family announced a new protest due to the situation regarding the Serbian tennis player. Source: B92, D.Dj. Friday, January 7, 2022 | 23:40 Tweet Share foto: Marko Djokovic/Starsport.rs

It will be organized tomorrow in the center of Belgrade in front of the City Assembly.



The protest will start at 3 p.m.



The family of the world's number one invited everyone to come so that "united we could send additional strength and energy to the best tennis player in the world".



It should be reminded that an one hour protest was organized on Friday due to the treatment that Djokovic was subjected to by the Australian authorities.