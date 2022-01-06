Sports Djordje Djoković explained the status of Novak's visa; "There are three solutions" Djordje Djokovic, Novak Djokovic's brother, talked about his status and visa. Source: B92 Thursday, January 6, 2022 | 16:33 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

A live press conference is currently being held on the occasion of Novak Djokovic and his situation in Australia.



Srdjan and Diana, his parents and Djordje, his younger brother, addressed the media.



"Novak and Novak's team could not get in touch with the authorities in Australia. One way to communicate was through Tennis Australia, which has an agreement with the authorities on exemptions due to the tournament, and there are three reasons why they can come to Australia that way. his team has already applied for Tennis Australia, as well as for other tennis players who are already in Australia", said Djordje, explaining the visa issue.



He opened the conference with the following words:



"This is the biggest sports-diplomatic scandal in history, we want to explain what happened in the previous 24 hours to the greatest athlete of all time," said Djordje Djokovic.



"He communicated with Tennis Australia in the previous month. Novak had the same document as several tennis players who are already in Australia. He is the only one kept at the border, and every protocol has been respected since November. A serious diplomatic offense against the greatest athlete of all time, who is also a diplomat of Serbia can be rightfully called a harassment. Novak communicated in the first 45 minutes when all contact with him was abruptly cut off, his phone was confiscated and his communication was cut off for 3.5 hours, after which the cell was returned to him".



"After the decision was reached not to grant him a visa, all his property and wallet and clothes were confiscated and only his phone was returned to him. He went to migrant accommodation and a dirty room without property, which he was told he would get only after departure. The court ordered that he should not be deported until Monday morning. Novak would have the opportunity to return alone, but that would mean that he would be banned from entering Australia for three years. Novak does not want that, he wants justice, because he was treated as a criminal, although he did not commit any offense, and the lawyers are working on the case."



"I would like to thank President Vučić and Prime Minister Brnabić and everyone who is doing everything to provide Novak with adequate treatment and then release him. Novak is a very strong person and he is not fighting for himself but for everyone in this world who has an ethical and moral attitude. I would also like to read Novak's message that God sees everything. He fights for everything, he is not materialistic, rich, Balkan thug... I would like to thank Novak for fighting for all of us who stand behind his beliefs, his morals."



"As for the way out, there are three options: First for them to apologize and admit that they made a mistake, the second is to deport him and the third is simply for the Australian government to say that it is bigger than God and that they don't care how Novak will return home and how everything else will play out and that Australia's health and hygiene are paramount to them. It's absurd. They talk about sanitary things, talk about hygiene to a man who is the healthiest and cleanest in the world, and they put him in unsanitary rooms. Not to dig too deep, I believe that the court is independent and that it will make the right decision that is fair", Djordje concluded.

