Sports "They want to throw Novak to his knees, but they won't!"; New gathering on Christmas! On the second day, we continue to follow Novak Djokovic in Melbourne. Source: B92, M.Dj. Thursday, January 6, 2022 | 16:09 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

World No. 1 was denied entry to Australia, because his visa was denied after almost nine hours of detention at the airport in Melbourne.



During that time, Novak was even isolated in a special room guarded by the police, and at dawn local time, he was banned from entering by the Australian authorities.

Support in front of the Assembly: "There is no border that you cannot cross"

Pedja Milosavljevic/STARSPORT

Serbian citizens took to the streets to support Novak Djokovic, who is in Melbourne, banned from participating in the Australian Open.



The Djokovic family called on the citizens to gather in front of the Serbian Parliament, in order to support Novak.



Citizens came in front of the Assembly, with messages of support.

Pedja Milosavljevic/STARSPORT

They also carried flags, rackets, and Srdjan and Djordje Djokovic addressed the audience.



Minister Darija Kisić Tepavčević was also present at the rally.



Srdjan Djokovic announced a new gathering for Christmas - again on Friday at 15:00.

Pedja Milosavljevic/STARSPORT

Pedja Milosavljevic/STARSPORT