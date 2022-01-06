Sports Djokovic "detained" before Christmas, support from Australia, kisses from the window We continue to follow Novak Djokovic in Melbourne Source: B92, M.S. Thursday, January 6, 2022 | 11:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, was not allowed to enter Australia, because his visa was denied after almost nine hours of detention at the airport in Melbourne.



During that time, Novak was even isolated in a special room, in front of which was the police, and at dawn local time, he was banned from entering by the Australian authorities.



However, Djokovic has filed an appeal and is now awaiting a final epilogue.

EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

While waiting for the verdict of the Federal Court, Novak received the support of the Serbs from Melbourne on the decision on his appeal for entering Australia and performing at the Grand Slam.



They gathered in front of the hotel where Djokovic is staying, under the supervision of local authorities.



In the meantime, a video appeared of Novak sending kisses and hearts to our fans, gathered in front of the hotel.

يا عمري يوزع بوسات 😞❤️ pic.twitter.com/ubEREAafIX — w’nole 20GS (@__wa8) January 6, 2022 It’s believed Djokovic is now here at the Park Royal hotel, where more than 46 refugees are being held indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/NYedL8NkBB — Cait Kelly (@cait__kelly) January 6, 2022 It’s been an eventful 24 hours for Novak Djokovic. Here’s how it panned out - from the moment Novak arrived to have his passport stamped by Border Force officials, to his arrival at a City hotel where he’s currently being detained. https://t.co/y4L3ClCNOU pic.twitter.com/WxcNJzjqwC — Clint Stanaway (@cstanaway) January 6, 2022

PA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Torture continues, Djokovic's hearing postponed

Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP/Tanjug

The legal battle, for the performance at the Australian Open, will begin in the Federal Court at 6 p.m. local time, or 8 a.m. CET.



That is two hours from the originally scheduled time, after the hearing was postponed.



This means that the Serbian ace will stay in Melbourne for the second day, given that border officials kept him at the airport for nine hours.



After the decision of the Australian authorities to annul his visa, Djokovic stayed in a hotel under the control of that country in order to wait for the epilogue of the appeal.



Novak Djokovic does not give up his attempt to attack the 10th title at the "Ozzy Open" and set an absolute record for the number of Grand Slams, since Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer still have 20 each.