Djokovic is the best!

International Tennis Federation has officially declared Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty the best in 2021. Source: B92, Z.K. Thursday, December 16, 2021 | 23:57

The ITF statement points out that Novak continued to break records and write new pages of tennis history in an invaluable era of world tennis.



"The 34-year-old Serb had a sensational year, finishing as the oldest number one, and is now ahead of Pete Sampras with the most ITF world champion awards," the statement said.



The results that Novak has achieved in the past 12 years are emphasized, and his statement to the world number one is quoted.



"After such a successful year for me, my team, family and fans, it is a great honor to be the winner of the ITF World Champion for the seventh time. I am grateful and proud of the results I achieved and I am happy to have had the chance to compete for Serbian national team", said Djokovic. Ashleigh Barty is the best in women\'s tennis. The Australian won five trophies in 2021, of which the biggest triumph is certainly at Wimbledon.



"Being the ITF World Champion in 2021 is something I am very proud of. I am lucky to compete in this sport that I love above all and that I live for, especially since it was a very unpredictable and challenging year. I would like to thank my team and family for everything they do, and of course many thanks to all the fans around the world for continuing to support us," Barty said.